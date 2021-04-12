Health and social interim boss appointed
An interim chief officer for Argyll and Bute’s health and social care partnership (HSCP) has been appointed – but the position remains to be filled on a permanent basis.
Fiona Davies, currently mental health lead for NHS Highland, will become chief officer of the partnership on an interim basis from Tuesday May 4, replacing Joanna MacDonald.
Interviews held for the post on Thursday March 25 failed to find a permanent successor, with the panel deciding not to make an appointment.
The recruitment process will be re-run, but Ms Davies could hold the interim post for up to a year, the HSCP has said.
Ms MacDonald, who was appointed in 2018, has now left to take up a social care role with the Scottish Government.
A spokesperson said: ‘Interviews were carried out to appoint a new Chief Officer and a number of candidates with a wide range of experience were interviewed by the recruitment panel.
‘The panel has however decided not to appoint to the post at this time. This was a difficult decision but they considered that it was the right one for the organisation.
‘A further recruitment process will be undertaken to recruit a new chief officer on a permanent basis.
‘Until this recruitment process is concluded it has been agreed that an intermediate term interim chief officer will be appointed for a period of up to one year to provide leadership for the HSCP, progress our ambitious transformation programme and to ensure a continued focus on culture.
‘We are therefore delighted to welcome Fiona Davies to the role as Interim Chief Officer. Fiona, who will take up post on May 4, is currently mental health lead for NHS Highland and brings with her a wide range of experience and knowledge and we look forward to welcoming her to Argyll and Bute.’
The spokesperson added: ‘Until Fiona’s arrival George Morrison, deputy chief officer, will lead our experienced senior team ensuring that the positive progress that has been made in recent years continues without interruption. We are grateful to him for once again stepping up to provide cover and continuity.
‘When Fiona commences in post, George will continue as deputy chief officer and also in his critical role of providing leadership of our finance and transformation agenda as we remobilise, recover and redesign.’
The HSCP’s integration joint board (IJB) is also set to welcome a new chairperson at its next meeting, with Sarah Compton-Bishop replacing Oban North and Lorn independent councillor Kieron Green.
The IJB is next due to meet on Wednesday June 16.