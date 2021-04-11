Police report – April 9, 2021
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Careless driving
A silver Ford car was reportedly driven in a careless manner while overtaking other vehicles on the A83 near Achnaba at around 11.30am on Sunday March 28. Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Car vandalised
Between 8.20am and 5.20pm on Tuesday March 30 on Lorne Street, Lochgilphead, a black Volkswagen Passat car was damaged by having its front passenger door scratched. Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Overtaking HGV
At around 2.15pm on Tuesday March 30 on Lochnell Street, Lochgilphead, a heavy goods vehicle was reportedly driven in a careless manner while overtaking a pedal cyclist. Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Police warning
On Friday April 2 at about 9.45pm, two men, aged 31 and 33 respectively, were stopped at Crinan Harbour and searched by police. After being found in possession of a small amount of cannabis they were charged and both issued with a recordable police warning.