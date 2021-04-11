Police issue adder advice
A reminder has been issued by police officers to be aware of adders as temperatures begin (slowly) to rise.
Noting that the snake is a protected species, Mid Argyll, Kintyre and the Islands Police this week advised: ‘Adders are coming are out of hibernation now and sightings have already been noted in the Tarbert area.
‘The snake is not aggressive and usually only bites when alarmed or disturbed. Bites can be very painful, but they are rarely fatal.’
NHS advice to deal with a snake bite is to call 999 or visit a hospital as a precaution, and while waiting for help:
- stay calm, and keep the part of your body that was bitten as still as you can
- lie in the recovery position if you can
- take paracetamol for any pain
- try to remember the colour and pattern of the snake to tell the doctor
- take off any jewellery and loosen clothes near the bite, in case it swells