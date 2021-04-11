Letters to the editor – April 9, 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Take home your rubbish

Sir,

I would like to comment on the fact that there is so much concern for the rubbish which is thrown up onto our beaches, and yet the rubbish thrown onto the verges and the laybys in this area is so disgusting.

I absolutely agree that something should be done about the rubbish in the sea, that eventually gets washed up on the shore.

However over the last few weeks several residents of Lochgair have done a great job clearing a mile either side of the village collecting 25 bags of rubbish, two car tyres and the front bumper of a car.

When we do our beach clean, usually in the spring time although not this last year, we do collect a lot of rubbish but usually from a much wider area.

I just wish people would take their rubbish home with them – surely it is not too much to ask?

Argyll deserves to be kept beautiful so that everyone can enjoy it.

Fred Bruce, Lochgair

Very smart indeed

Sir,

I just wanted to congratulate the council and contractors for the great job they have done with the new pavements on Argyll Street and Colchester Square.

It looks very smart indeed with our Mid Argyll stone from MacLeod’s quarry.

We now look forward to the front green work to begin.

A grateful Lochgilphead resident

Help kids on Numbers Day

Sir,

Children’s lives have been turned upside over the last year due to challenges posed by the Coronavirus pandemic, with many spending extended periods of time out of school and behind closed doors.

The NSPCC’s Childline service has heard from thousands of children who have found this time really challenging.

Some have felt overwhelmed with home schooling and struggled to access their learning due to a lack of technology, whilst others have missed their friends and family and many have seen their mental health deteriorate.

The NSPCC and Childline adapted during the pandemic so our frontline staff could continue to be here as a vital source of support for those children who felt like they had nowhere else to turn.

Even though many children in Scotland are now back at school, it remains vital that we are still here to support those who are struggling with the impact that the pandemic has had on them.

To help us be here for children and to remind them that Childline is a source of support they can turn to, we are encouraging schools across the country to get involved in the NSPCC’s Number Day.

This annual fundraising day, which is based around fun maths activities, will take place in primary and secondary schools across the country on May 7 in aid of the children’s charity.

As part of the day, schools can sign up to enjoy puzzles, games and challenges to raise vital funds.

There are a range of activities for different age groups and teachers will also be provided with resources including information on supporting their school’s safeguarding efforts.

It’s now more essential than ever that children aren’t left alone, isolated and unsupported with their worries, and the money raised from Number Day will help the NSPCC in its mission to make 2021 a better year for children.

To sign up, visit the NSPCC’s website and search for Number Day and fill in your school’s details using the registration form.

Alan Stewart, schools service manager, NSPCC Scotland

Connecting comrades

Sir,

Age Scotland has won a £70,000 grant for an innovative telephone friendship service which links older members of the ex-service community.

Our Comradeship Circles service has helped to connect hundreds of older veterans for regular group calls since the pilot scheme was launched six months ago.

The funding from the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust’s Tackling Loneliness Programme will enable our service to expand and continue until autumn 2022, reaching even more older people. We are also looking for volunteers to support the service.

There are an estimated 220,000 armed forces veterans in Scotland, with an average age of 67. The Comradeship Circles also welcome their partners, widows, and widowers.

Participants simply dial into the weekly chat, with a facilitator on hand to assist if necessary. The service is popular with those who are unable or find it difficult to enjoy social connection online.

Our Comradeship Circles has been a social lifeline for many over the last six months, so we’re delighted this funding means they can continue. Even before the pandemic, thousands of older veterans still felt isolated because of health conditions, disabilities, or living in a rural location. Although restrictions are now easing, we know that many are feeling lonelier than ever before.

While more and more older people are getting online, there are still hundreds of thousands who are unable or prefer not to use the internet. This telephone service has been especially valued by older veterans who have a disability or health condition which means they struggle to use the video conferencing apps.

Comradeship Circles mean they can enjoy banter and share stories and memories of military life. It’s been inspiring to see the care and support that the veterans’ community give each other, helping each other through difficult time. Many participants have told us that they’ve rekindled old friendships or made new ones, or look forward to a natter to get them through the week.

If you or someone you know is a veteran aged 50 or over, we’d encourage them to give it a try.

A call to the Age Scotland helpline 0800 12 44 222 can open the door to camaraderie and extra support for older members of the ex-service community.

Brian Sloan, Age Scotland chief executive