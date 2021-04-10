NHS bullying probe could take eight months
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
A panel looking into claims of bullying by staff at NHS Highland will probably be sitting until the end of the year, a health chief has predicted.
Fiona Hogg, the health board’s human resources director, has also told a meeting that the recommendations of recent reports on the subject have been fully accepted.
Two reports on accounts of bullying by and towards NHS Highland staff went before the integration joint board (IJB) of Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) at its virtual meeting on March 31.
The new and outgoing chairs of the IJB also welcomed the findings of the reports, and pledged to continue working to make the health sector a good place to work.
Ms Hogg said: ‘We have now received the first two reports on the hearing process, based on accounts shared by former and current NHS Highland colleagues who experienced bullying in the period up to December 31, 2019.
‘We recognise and accept the recommendations and we repeat our sincere apologies to anybody who experienced bullying or inappropriate behaviour while working for us.
She said the healing process had closed at the end of March, having been extended for a month at the request of the Scottish Government.
‘It is expected that the independent review panel will continue to sit, probably until the end of the year, for people who want to have their cases heard. Reports will continue to come to the board and be shared with the IJB on a quarterly basis, ‘ she said.
‘While noting that we have made significant progress, we do not underestimate the programme of work that is under way, and needs to be in place to address the recommendations.
‘We are committed to making NHS Highland a great place to work and for colleagues to work in a kind and compassionate way with each other.’
Sarah Compton-Bishop, a non-executive director of NHS Highland, set to become the new chairwoman of the IJB from May, said: ‘All members of the NHS Highland board fully acknowledge and accept everything in these reports.
‘It was very difficult reading, but nothing compared to the experiences of people who took part in the process.’
Outgoing chair Councillor Kieron Green, who is stepping down from the role after the statutory two-year term, added: ‘We welcome the ongoing process with addressing the issues raised, and it is something we will also continue to take forward locally.’