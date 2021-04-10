Lochgilphead golfers hop into Easter action
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
In preparation for the opening competition of the season at Lochgilphead Golf Club, Tommy Angus had the honour of raising the club’s new flag to officially open the course for the new season.
Tommy has carried out this happy task on many occasions during his 50 years of membership. During that time he has been on the committee most years, holding both captain and house convenor roles during his committee stint. While no longer on the committee, he remains one of the longest serving members and has many tales to tell.
The first competition was The Easter Trophy which saw 29 gents and six ladies take to the course in mixed weather. ‘Mixed’ could also describe the golf.
Some were delighted with their results while others cursed the scorecard for having a detrimental effect on their golf. Why, oh why, does a scorecard in the pocket make such a difference to a game one wonders – a discussion that has been heard for many a long year.
The club was delighted to see so many taking part and thanks went to all members who entered the competition.
Congratulations were given to gents’ winner Alister MacArthur, who won with 39 points beating Neil MacDonald on a countback. In third place was Raymond Flanagan with 37 points.
In the ladies’ section Margaret MacKinnon was the triumphant golfer with 33 points, beating Alison MacColl by five points. Not to be outdone by her husband, Kirsty Flanagan was third with 26 points.
Ladies’ match secretary Ele Hunter said: ‘Our sign-up for membership has been very positive this year, and the turn-out for the first competition is very heart warming.
‘If you are interested in becoming a member please don’t hesitate to contact us by emailing us on enquiry@lochgilphead-golf.com, contacting us via our Facebook page or telephoning 07714233006.’