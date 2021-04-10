Eli’s Crinan trek rolls up funds for MS
For a second successive year, Eli Pickering is having to find a different way to raise money for a good cause.
Eli has raised thousands of pounds over many years to fight multiple sclerosis (MS), often taking part in the annual ‘Kiltwalk’ fundraiser.
When the coronavirus pandemic forced the Kiltwalk to move to a ‘virtual’ event in 2020, Eli took the opportunity last September to get involved by pushing her daughter Karen in a wheelchair along the Crinan Canal between Ardrishaig and Crinan.
Now they are at it again, and Eli and Karen will repeat their ‘Big Push for MS’ over the Virtual Kiltwalk 2021 weekend of April 23-25 to raise money for the MS Society Scotland.
Eli said: ‘I’m taking on a Kiltwalk to raise funds for a charity close to my heart, which has inspired me to give something back.
‘The MS Society Scotland is a charity I try to support and fundraise for every year as my daughter Karen, and also sadly other family members, have got this cruel condition, and the MS Society Scotland is there to support, help, advise, and also does research into the MS disease.
‘Every penny I raise will be topped up by 50 per cent thanks to the generosity of Sir Tom Hunter and the Hunter Foundation.
‘Hopefully we can bring in a few extra pounds for the MS Society Scotland, even though I know that it has been a very difficult year for everyone and money might be tight. But as always, every penny counts!’
To support Eli’s Big Push for MS, go to the Just Giving website and search ‘EliPickering’ (no space), and it can be found from there.