Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – April 9, 2021
Selfish minority
Their noise is ear-splitting, so why are bikes allowed to make such a racket?
There is probably no mechanical need for it, so is it all for show?
Communities close to the A83 undoubtedly suffer as bikers tear up the tarmac for high speed thrills. But most areas of Argyll suffer the same blight whenever the sun shines.
There are popular runs and circuits for urban bikers. Locals tend to know where the highest decibel problems occur, so why can something not be done by community councils, police, Transport Scotland and council environmental health officials working in unison?
The majority are of bikers are fine, but there is a significant attention-seeking minority – many dressed as Power Rangers – who persist in making the lives a misery of those in earshot of their machines.
Surely there are quiet and powerful electric bikes out there that would satisfy the need for speed just as well. Their range and cost might be sticking points, but technology is improving all the time. All they need is some sort of noise to announce their presence for road safety.
No doubt the volume will be turned to 11.