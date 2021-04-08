Virtual race, real effort from Crinan Puffers
Trophies are being be posted out to winners after a Scottish Sea Farms Crinan Puffer like no other.
The popular race is usually run beside the Crinan Canal from Crinan to Ardrishaig, but it was held virtually for 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Athletes ran the standard eight-mile race or a five-kilometre fun run in their home areas, before submitting proof of their times before the Monday March 29 deadline.
Every participant was sent a T-shirt and medal on completion of the race.
A spokesperson for Mid Argyll Community Pool operator Mid Argyll Community Enterprises Limited (MACEL), which organises the race, said: ‘We would like to thank our title sponsors, Scottish Sea Farms, for its continued and very generous sponsorship. Thanks also go to Midton Acrylics and kit-you-out.co.uk for their support.
‘Congratulations to all who took part in this year’s virtual Scottish Sea Farms Crinan Puffer.’
Results:
Virtual 8km race
Senior male (19-to-39 years old)
1 Jack Dempster (00:51:57); 2 Alistair MacVicar (00:55:39); 3 Colin MacVicar (00:56:12)
Senior female (19-to-39 years old)
1 Catriona MacDonald (01:04:45); 2 Grace Drummond (01:14:42); 3 Susan Graham (01:16:31)
Male veteran (40 years old and over)
1 David Kilpatrick (00:55:04); 2 David Holmes (00:57:46); 3 William Halliday (00:58:28)
Female veteran (40 years old and over)
1 Gail Henderson (00:56:12); 2 Clare Sherman (01:01:35); 3 Sarah McFadzean (01:08:45)
Virtual 5km run
Junior male
1 Harry Young (00:39:23)
Junior female
1 Emma Millar (00:23:22); 2 Niamh Quinn (00:24:47); 3 Hannah Millar
(00:31:36)
Male open
1 Matt Donald (00:25:32); 2 John Elrick (00:27:47); 3 Euan McMurdo (00:28:21)
Female open
1 Sarah Edwards (00:20:15); 2 Kirsty Young (00:23:27); 3 Natalie Justice (00:25:55)