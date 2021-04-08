Tarbert ladies open golfing season
Tarbert Golf Club’s lady members gathered on Sunday April 4 for the first competition of the season, the April Stableford.
The honours went to club stalwart Georgie Dickson with 37 points, second was Helen Samborek with 34 and third was Sheena Ferguson on 28.
The gents return to action this Saturday with the first round of the Fyne Tankard and ballot times start at 8am in a two-ball format.
The club asks members who have still to pay their annual fees to do so, to allow play in the competitions.
The course is in great shape with a band of volunteers assisting green keeper Graham Prentice with a whole host of work taking place over the past six weeks.
Club captain Kenny MacFarlane is hoping for a positive response from club members.