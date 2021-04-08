Announcements – April 9, 2021

BIRTH

IRWIN – Thomas and Lindsey (née Armour) are delighted to announce the safe arrival of Hannah Izzy on March 10, 2021.

GOLDEN WEDDING

MORRISON – ESCOTT – Jim and Ruth were married at Hillhead Congregational Church, Glasgow on April 8, 1971 by the Rev. Bernard Lodge.

DEATHS

GRANT – On April 5, 2021, peacefully at Mid Argyll Hospital Lochgilphead, Morag Patricia Grant, née MacVicar in her 94th year, beloved wife of the late Thomas Grant, much loved mother of James (Jim) dear mother-in-law of Lesley and cherished granny of Karen. A private funeral owing to current restrictions, will take place at Cardross Crematorium. For those wishing to pay their respects the cortege will leave from Lochgilphead Parish Church, on Tuesday, April 13 at 9.30am, proceed down Argyll Street, along Union Street, Manse Brae on route to Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Dementia UK, 7th Floor, One Aldgate, London EC3 1RE or online.

GRAY – Peacefully at The North Argyll Care Home, Oban, on April 6, 2021, Elizabeth Gray, in her 92nd year, formerly of Meadow Park, Campbeltown dearly beloved wife of the late John Gray, dearly loved mum of Roderick and Campbell, mother-in-law of Marilyn and Amanda, a loving gran of Callum. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines. Elizabeth’s funeral will take place on Monday, April 12. The cortege will leave The Lorne and Lowland Church at 1.00 pm after a short prayer, we will travel up Longrow, Aqualibrium Avenue round The Cross and on to the Dual Carriageway on our way to Kilkerran. Anyone wishing to pay their last respects to Elizabeth may do so along our route. Please remember to observe social distancing.

LAMONT – Archibald. The Reverend Archie Lamont of Taynuilt and former Minister of the Parishes of Kilcalmonell and Skipness, passed away peacefully at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley, on March 31, 2021 in his 94th year. Much loved father, Seanair and Sean-seanair. The funeral service will take place at Muckairn Parish Church, Taynuilt, at 12.30pm on Wednesday, April 14 and thereafter to Pennyfuir Cemetery, Oban. Sadly, due to Covid restrictions attendance is limited to those invited. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Multiple Sclerosis https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate.

STEVENSON – Peacefully at Monklands Hospital, Airdrie, on March 30, 2021, Christina (Chris) Stevenson, aged 87 years, late of 11 Wallace Way, Lochgilphead and formerly of Coronations Mansions, Lochgilphead. Dearly loved wife of Thomas (Tom) Pettigrew Stevenson. Much loved mother of Fiona and the late Iain. Dear grandmother of Grant and Clarissa, and much respected mother-in-law of Jim. A good neighbour and dear friend to many. A private funeral service will be held at Achnabreac Cemetery. For those wishing to pay their respects, the funeral cortege will leave from Lochgilphead Parish Church today, Friday, April 9, 2021 at 11.30am travelling along Bishopton Road en-route to Achnabreac Cemetery. Please observe social distancing guidelines. Donations can be made in memory of Chris to Scottish Charity Air Ambulance.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

CAMERON – Joyce, Kenny, Ronnie and family would like to thank all relatives, neighbours, friends and work colleagues for the many kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, phone calls, visits and messages received following the recent sad passing of Cathie. Special thanks to local Ambulance Crews, to the staff of Glenaray Ward and of Mid Argyll Hospital, and Ward’s A&B at Oban Hospital for the kind care, compassion and attention given to Cathie during her illness. We would also thank the staff and members of both the MS Centre and Dochas Centre for their companionship and friendship over the years. Grateful thanks to Rev. Hilda Smith for a most personal and uplifting service; to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for caring arrangements and to Morna and Corinna for the beautiful floral tributes. We appreciated the kindness shown by so many who took the time to pay their respects as the funeral cortège left Lochgilphead.

MEMORIAMS

MACKINLAY – In loving memories of our dear parents Bella, who died April 5, 1993 Peter who died April 30, 1988.

To all of you who still have parents cherish them with care because you never miss their value till you see their vacant chair

simply the best.

– Angus and Margaret.

MACLULLICH – In loving memory of Duncan, dear husband, father and brother, who died on April 11, 2013. Loved and remembered always.

– Alasdair and Ishobel.

WILLIAMSON – In loving memory of a beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather, George (Geordie), who died April 6, 2011.

Much missed.

– From Sylvia, Simon, Malcolm, Ross, Aimée and Lynne.