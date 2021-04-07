Witnesses sought after fatal Oban motorbike crash
A man who died in a fatal road crash near Oban last Friday afternoon has been identified by police as they seek witnesses to the incident.
Sixty-two-year-old John Campbell Dickson, from Doune, died following the accident around 3.20pm on Friday April 2 on the A85, east of Connel.
Mr Dickson was taken to Lorn and Islands District General Hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later.
The road was closed for around nine hours to allow a full collision investigation to take place.
Officers are still appealing for witnesses, and are particularly interested in speaking to the driver of a white Transit-type van who was in the area when the incident occurred.
Inspector Archie McGuire, of Police Scotland’s Argyll and West Dunbartonshire Road Policing Unit, said: ‘Our thoughts go out to Mr Dickson’s family at this difficult time.
‘We wish to speak to anyone with information surrounding this crash, specifically the driver of the white Transit-type van, who we believe may be able to assist with our enquiries.
‘I would also appeal to anyone with dash-cam footage of the area to please come forward.
‘Local officers can be contacted via 101, quoting reference number 2350 of 2/04/21.’