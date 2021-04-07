Recognising rural achievement
People across rural Scotland who have helped their business and surrounding communities flourish are being urged to enter the 2021 Helping It Happen Awards.
Organised by rural business organisation Scottish Land and Estates, the annual Helping It Happen Awards, which are free to enter, will showcase 2020/21 work by businesses, farms and estates to help rural Scotland thrive during a difficult year.
The awards, sponsored by GLM, will this year feature a new Business Resilience category, open to those who have seen their business flourish in the pandemic by adapting, being innovative and working hard.
Scottish Land and Estates chief executive Sarah-Jane Laing said: ‘This year has been difficult for us all.
‘Across the rural sector businesses, land managers and community groups have done everything in their power to keep their staff in jobs and their work going in trying times.
‘There is no shortage of achievements to celebrate from Scotland’s rural businesses and you can nominate yourself or others.’
The awards categories also include categories for conservation, education, farming innovation, climate change and tourism among many others.
Entries close on August 4 and winners will be announced at a virtual ceremony on October 27, 2021.
To make a nomination visit www.scottishlandandestates.co.uk/helping-it-happen.