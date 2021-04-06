The Screen Machine – only smaller
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Think of the Screen Machine and you imagine an 80-seat, air conditioned mobile cinema in the form of a heavy goods vehicle.
For the past 21 years-plus the Screen Machine has toured remote and rural areas of Scotland, including Argyll and Bute, bringing the latest films to audiences far from multiplexes.
Pandemic lockdown put a stop to all that, but now Regional Screen Scotland, which owns and operates the Screen Machine, has launched a new video on demand streaming service – Small Screen Machine.
Customers can enjoy more of the kinds of films they would see on the Screen Machine without waiting for a visit and in the comfort of their own home.
The service has launched with 35 films, split into five categories: Screen Machine Selects; Beyond Screen Machine; Family; Documentaries; and Films We Love.
Robert Livingston, director of Regional Screen Scotland, said: ‘Lockdown has caused a revolution in the way that films are viewed. We know that many of our customers are not only enjoying films for free on terrestrial television, but also on streaming platforms.
‘Now, with Small Screen Machine, we have the opportunity to launch our own Video on Demand platform, with films selected specifically for the Screen Machine audience, by the team that has been choosing films for more than 20 years.
‘What’s more, the service is available throughout the UK so customers can enjoy a little bit of Screen Machine magic whether they are in Gairloch or Glasgow, Durness or Dundee, Liniclate or London.’
And – all being well, it is hoped that the Screen Machine itself will be back on the road shortly after May 17.