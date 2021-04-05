Council introduces fees for electric vehicle charging
Argyll and Bute Council has increased its electric vehicle charging network to 28 points across the area as part of its commitment to reduce the impact of climate change.
The council’s new policy of recovering costs for electricity drawn to charge private vehicles comes into effect on April 9, bringing Argyll and Bute in line with many other Scottish local authorities.
So far, electric vehicle (EV) users have been able to charge their vehicles free of fees. The council, however, agreed at its budget meeting in February 2020 to introduce a nominal fee to cover the cost of the electricity, with a small contribution towards the upkeep of the system.
Announcing the new charges, an Argyll and Bute Council spokesperson said: ‘People rely heavily on private vehicles in rural communities.
‘In the HITRANS area – the Western Isles, Orkney, Highland, Moray and Argyll and Bute, excluding Helensburgh and Lomond – vehicle ownership is 18 per cent higher than the Scottish average, with average distances travelled by road estimated to be around 20 per cent greater.
‘Investing in EV technology helps people connect in a way that is more climate friendly. It also helps remove barriers to accessing employment, education, leisure activities and essential services.
‘The council’s EV charge point network has been made possible through funding from the Scottish Government, via Transport Scotland.’
Visit the Argyll and Bute Council website www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/ev for more information on locations of the EV charging points and fees.