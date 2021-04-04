Police report – April 2, 2021
Theft of kayak
Between about 12pm on Sunday January 24 and 12pm on Saturday March 20, a blue and white kayak was taken from a shore front in Tayvallich. Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Assault and abusive behaviour
A 28-year-old man was charged with assaulting another man at around 2am on Monday March 29, at Glenburn Road, Ardrishaig. When police attended and arrested the man, he allegedly struggled with officers, resisted arrest and became abusive. He was later charged and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Drunk driving
On the A846 near Bridgend, Islay, a car was found to have been crashed into a ditch at about 2.20am on Sunday March 28. A man aged 23 was later arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol. He was also charged with having no driving licence and taking the vehicle without the consent of the owner. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Excavator stolen
At some point between 10am on Saturday March 20 and 4pm on Friday March 26, an excavator was stolen from a layby near Ardlui on Loch Lomond-side. Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.