Registrar Shona retires after 32 years
Council friends have paid tribute to a much-loved Mid Argyll registrar as she retires after 32 years of service.
And, aside from her sense of humour and willingness to help, Shona Brechin’s baking talents will also be much missed by her workmates.
As Shona officially hung up her registrar’s pen on Friday March 26, colleagues paid tribute on the Argyll and Bute Registrars Facebook page, writing: ‘Shona has been a massive support to us all as our senior registrar and is always on hand for some advice and a good laugh, and will be sorely missed by the whole team.
‘We are devastated to not be able to throw Shona the retirement party that she deserves right now but that gives us all the more reason to catch up once things are back to some sort of normality.
‘We all wish her all the very best in her retirement.’
Argyll and Bute Council’s head of customer support services Jane Fowler added: ‘For the last 32 years,Shona has been a well-respected and loved registrar conducting weddings at Crear, Lunga House and Inveraray.’ .
‘She started working with Argyll County in 1974, then Strathclyde Region in 1975 and then, after a short career break to bring up her boys, she started as an assistant registrar and has been with us ever since,’ said Mrs Fowler.
‘Shona has been there for hundreds of people and is still in contact with couples she has married. We’re very sad to see her go, and will not only miss her but also her legendary shortbread.
‘On behalf of Argyll and Bute Council, I would like to thank Shona for her service and wish her a very happy retirement.’