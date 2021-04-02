Vice presidents win the day at Tarbert opener
The traditional Tarbert Golf Club season opener, the presidents versus vice-presidents match, took place at Glenralloch in dry overhead conditions.
The vice-presidents team took the honours in the competition, held on Saturday March 27, with a comprehensive 3.5 points to 0.5 victory.
This weekend sees the ladies’ open with the April Stableford on Sunday followed by a nine-hole Stableford on Thursday April 8.
The gents start on Saturday April 10 with the first round of the Fyne Tankard.
The course has seen a huge amount of work take place over the past six weeks, with a hardy band of dedicated volunteers seeing to a whole host of tasks. This will be of great benefit to the members as the season progresses.
Any new members wishing to join should contact club captain Kenny MacFarlane or secretary John MacNab for details.