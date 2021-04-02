MacLeods in running for national award
MacLeod Construction Ltd has been shortlisted in the UK’s premier awards programme for the construction industry.
The Lochgilphead firm is one of three companies in the running for Building Contractor of the Year: Scotland at the Construction Awards of Excellence, alongside Richard M MacKenzie from Tain and and Castle Douglas firm Riddick & Son.
Now with a multi-million pound turnover and employing around 200 people, MacLeod Construction Ltd was founded in 1975 by brothers Kenny and Murdo MacLeod.
The company specialises in the manufacture and assembly of timber frame buildings using the latest technology – involving everything from family homes to commercial and community structures.
It also operates stone, sand and gravel quarries, producing the attractive ‘Achnaba stone’ with its distinctive greenish hue, which has not only enhanced the All England Club at Wimbledon, but now also graces the pavements of Colchester Square in Lochgilphead.
In a written submission to the awards panel, the company emphasised the role it plays in providing much-needed social housing in remote and rural areas of Scotland in partnership with housing associations, as well as creating construction-related jobs, employing around 20 apprentices and enhancing skills in the construction industry.
The company also notes that as a local, family business, one of its main priorities is supporting the communities it operates in. Wherever possible, local labour, sub-contractors, suppliers and consultants are employed, which assists the local community and minimises the environmental impact of travel in the challenging geography of Argyll and the Isles.
MacLeod Construction Ltd business development manager Mairi Coleman said: ‘We are pleased to be considered for Building Contractor of the Year: Scotland at the Construction Awards of Excellence.
‘To achieve a place on the shortlist has only been possible through the hard work and commitment of our teams in delivering projects across Argyll.
‘We are really proud of the work that we do and are delighted to be shortlisted for this award.’
The awards ceremony will be held online on April 15.