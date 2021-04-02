Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – April 2, 2021
Donate the proceeds?
The council’s keenness to bring in year-round car park charging is perhaps mis-timed.
Some places already have this, while others don’t.
Almost every aspect of life has suffered during the coronavirus pandemic, the council included. While saving in some areas of expenditure, it has incurred extra costs in tackling the pandemic and faces an uncertain funding future while the national economy tries to recover. The drive to save money in services where bringing in a little more through, for example, parking fees and fines, is understandable up to a point.
But when the economy is on life support after a pandemic, surely the relatively paltry sums to be made are not worth the potential damage to Inveraray’s recovery, as seems to be the view of locals?
Perhaps councillors could look at this a little differently. If they are determined to push this through for control traffic purposes, why not donate the proceeds, which would be a by-product of well-behaved traffic, to the town? The pier fund could certainly use it. Both the community council and Inspire Inveraray would no doubt welcome the cash and find many uses for public benefit.
Just a thought.
Well done all
Congratulations to Cameron on his award. This is a huge achievement among a group of young people who each work hard for others.
It is also a great achievement for MacLeod Construction to be shortlisted for a national award. We wish them all the best in the final decision.
We also wish Shona Brechin a long and happy retirement after many, many knots tied and wedding day smiles created.