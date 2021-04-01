Springtime glory in Mid Argyll
Lochgilphead photographer – though she is a Ford girl at heart – Aileen Gillies was out and about with her camera recently and sent these fantastic photographs of springtime in Mid Argyll.
Aileen took these pictures at Bellanoch and Kilmartin just ahead of the clocks changing for the start of British Summer Time.
PICS:
Reflected clouds with hues of purple at Bellanoch marina. no_a14AileenGillies01
Again at Bellanoch, reflections of a beautiful sunset on water like a millpond. a14AileenGillies02
It’s spring in Kilmartin as daffodils illuminate Kilmartin Glen. no_a14AileenGillies03