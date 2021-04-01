Crinan Canal refills in heavy rain
Heavy rain earlier this week left the ground saturated and flooded roads around Mid Argyll – but there was another consequence of the Atlantic weather front.
The Crinan Canal, drained for refurbishment work, was refilled by rainfall.
Loch Fyne also overtopped the sea lock at Ardrishaig in high tides, flooding this part of the canal.
A spokesperson for Scottish Canals explained: ‘Due to heavy rainfall over the weekend and in the early hours of Monday morning, the canal filled back up. Fortunately, no damage was incurred to the works from this event.
‘The canal is currently being drained by pumps which will allow the work to resume.’
On the refurbishment project itself, the spokesperson added: ‘New gates for locks one, three and four have already been installed, with new gates for lock two due to arrive and be installed by end of next week. Final adjustments and checks to all lock gates will be undertaken over the next four weeks.’