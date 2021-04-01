CalMac fund boosts west coast communities

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Ferry operator CalMac has awarded funding to projects tackling social issues arising from Covid-19 in west coast communities.

Groups and charities working to help people experiencing mental health issues, social isolation, loneliness or poverty have successfully applied to the CalMac Community Fund for awards between £500 and £2,000.

Successful applicants include the Kintyre Alcohol and Drug Advisory Service for its peer education project.

Referrals have increased from young people since the pandemic began and the project will give them the skills and knowledge they need to safeguard their mental health, as well as that of their peers.

Other successful groups include the Isle of Gigha Heritage Trust for a hub to allow young people on the island to socialise; the Islay Link Club for courses and training in mental wellbeing; the Tarbert Youth Group for sport and health activities; and Argyll FM, Campbeltown Picture House and the Jura Care Centre Group.

Last year the fund welcomed applications from non-profit organisations from across the CalMac network to tackle mental health, social isolation, loneliness and or poverty. Groups could apply for an award between £500 and £2,000.

Half of the latest round of awards made will address social isolation, a third of awards will address mental health and the remaining awards will address social isolation, poverty, or a social issue relative to the respective community.

Recent research has forecasted that for every pound spent by CalMac, communities across the network benefit from a social return of £5.14. Previously, the CalMac Community Fund supported 76 different projects that benefited the lives of children and young people living in west coast communities.

CalMac is the first Scottish company to be awarded a level two Social Value Quality Mark for initiatives such as the CalMac Community Fund, which is expected to deliver £676,391 of value over three years.

Jane Millar from the Gigha Heritage Trust said: ‘We are delighted to have been awarded £2,000 from the CalMac Community Fund which will support Gigha’s younger generation to develop their community hub project.

‘The award will allow us to buy sports equipment and furnishings that will turn a currently vacant cabin into a safe space that the young community can come together to exercise, study, and socialise.

‘We hope this project, which is being led by our young people, will start to address these needs, and help to make Gigha a vibrant and welcoming place for young people to live.’

‘Our project will help and enable individuals within the community of Islay to feel a stronger sense of inclusion, well-being, confidence and overall resilience in these difficult times,’ said Polly Mather of the Islay Link Club.

‘Mental health issues are on the increase and equally important are serious concerns around the negative impact of social isolation.’

Gordon McKillop, CalMac corporate social responsibility manager, said: ‘The CalMac Community Fund is much more than corporate giving. The fund was created to make a difference for our communities and customers, and we are beginning to see its impact and value.

‘The last year has been turbulent for so many and the third sector has responded magnificently across our network.

‘There are still many challenges to come as we progress through the Covid-19 pandemic and I hope the awards we have made alleviate some of the social issues that arise consequently.’