Announcements – April 2, 2021

GOLDEN WEDDING

MACVICAR – ROSS – Alasdair to Mary on April 3, 1971 at Colston Parish Church Glasgow. Tigh an Obe, Auchendarroch, Ardrishaig.

DEATHS

KELLY – Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on the March 26, 2021, Ethel Mary Kelly, in her 92nd year, 3 Isleview, Machrihanish, a much loved daughter, sister and aunt.

ROBERTSON – Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on March 31, 2021, Isobel McAulay Morrison, in her 91st year, 2 Albyn Avenue, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late David Robertson, much loved mother of Charles, David, Annmarie and the late Peter, loving granny and great-granny. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines. Isobel’s funeral will take place on Saturday 3rd April. The cortege will leave the family home at 11.00am after a short prayer, travelling down Longrow, along Aqualibrium Avenue and past the cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone wishing to pay their last respects to Isobel may do so along our route. Please remember to observe social distancing.

SERVICE – Hew, passed away at home, on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Greatly loved by all, he will be hugely missed by family and friends alike. We would like to thank his doctor and the amazing nursing teams for their care throughout his many battles with cancer. A private funeral will be held on April 6. The funeral cortège will leave from Christ Church, Lochgilphead approximately 11.30am en-route to St. Columba’s Church, Poltalloch.

SLOAN – Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on March 23, 2021, Mary Alice Sloan, in her 85th year, Lochview, Whitehouse, dearly beloved mum of Paul, mother-in-law of Zofija, loving granny to Sam and Maddy and a much loved sister and auntie. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines. Mary’s funeral will take place on Tuesday, March 30. The cortège will leave the family home at 11.00am after a short prayer, passing Whitehouse Village Hall and heading south on the A83 to Killean Cemetery. Anyone wishing to pay their last respects to Mary may do so along our route. Please remember to observe social distancing. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Macmillan Nurses at tributefunds.macmillan.org.uk/In-Memory/Mary-Sloan

SMITH – Stewart Victor passed away peacefully on March 28, 2021 at home in MacDonald Terrace with family present. Loving husband to Doreen and father to Murray and David. Private funeral.

SMITH – After a short illness, with her family by her side, on March 29, 2021, Jeanette Smith, née Hatton, aged 68 years, of 1 Jubilee Terrace, Lochgilphead. Dearly loved wife of the late Willie Smith. Adored and loving Mum of Lyndsay and Sarah. Proud and doting Gran of Ashleigh, Kirsty and Gregor. Much respected mother-in-law of Innes and Danny. A dear sister of Donald, Mackie and the late Jim and Geordie. A much loved aunt and cousin to all the family. A good neighbour and very dear friend to many. A private funeral service will be held on Wednesday April 7, 2021. For those wishing to pay their respects, the funeral cortege will leave from Lochgilphead Parish Church at approx 10.45am, travelling along Bishopton Road en-route to Achnabreac Cemetery. Please observe social distancing.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

GRAHAM – Iris. A heartfelt thanks to Kenny and his family for all of his patience and guidance through this difficult time also to Iris’s friends and colleagues Mhairi Yvonne and staff at the Royal and Paula and the girls from the Ugadale, the show of love and kindness towards Iris will not be forgotten. A special mention goes to Anne, Lorna and Val and all the community nurses who helped me take care of Iris and Maggie from Macmillan nurses who was a guiding light. A special thanks to Debbie who helped cheer her up and brighten up her day and to Linda her best friend from childhood, thank you for the love and kindness. Rab, Louise and Robert.

KELLY – Jennifer, Gillian, William and family sincerely thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kindness and the many expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards, letters and phone calls received following the sad loss of Tommy. Thank you to all doctors and nurses who cared for Tommy during his short illness. Thank you also to the air ambulance service, the ambulance crew and the Community Nurses. We extend our gratitude to Kenneth Blair and family for their dignified and professional services, McIvor’s for the beautiful floral tributes and to Rev. William Crossan for the comforting service before we left home and at the graveside. Finally, we thank everyone who paid their respects to Tommy as the cortège made its way to Kilkerran Cemetery.

MACARTHUR – The family of the late Helen MacArthur, would like to thank everyone, for their kind expressions of sympathy and support, following their recent sad bereavement. Special thanks to Ward J South at Inverclyde Hospital, Ward 1 at Cowal Community Hospital and Cardiac Nurse Lorraine, for all the kind care and devoted attention received. Thanks also to Rev Roderick Campbell for his tribute and comforting service at Glen Shira Cemetery, Inveraray, Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for professional services and Piper Stuart Liddell for his appropriate renderings, a final thanks to all who came out to pay their respects as the cortege made its way to Glen Shira.

IN MEMORIAM

LIDDELL – In loving memory of our dear Mum, Elizabeth, died April 2, 1990.

The world changes from year to year

Our lives from day to day

But the love and memory of you shall never fade away.

Loved and remembered every day

Missed more than words can say.

– Evelyn and Hamish, Elaine and Brian, Robert and Lesley, Grant and Stephanie.