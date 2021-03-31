GRAB an environmentally-friendly Easter

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

By Kerry MacKay – Beaches and Marine Litter Project Education Officer, the GRAB Trust

I’m looking forward to Easter more than usual this year. I think most of us are after our Covid-19 winter confinement. The lure of spring, sunshine, chocolate and the outdoors.

Easter brings a major spike in chocolate consumption. The first chocolate Easter eggs weren’t introduced to Britain until 1873 by Fry’s. These days around 80 million Easter eggs sell each year.

There is also the annual call for less plastic and better chocolate, so here is our Cream Egg’s worth.

Is it really chocolate you’re paying for?

A 2018 survey by Which? found that about a quarter of your Easter egg’s weight is the packaging. Thornton’s got the worst rep with close to 40 per cent of their classic large egg being packaging.

The results of the 2019 Great British Beach Clean show around 558 pieces of litter on every 100-metre stretch of UK beach, with plastic still being the worst offender. The solution to this problem is clear; we need to stop creating as much stuff to be wasted in the first place.

Many companies have made efforts to improve their packaging by reducing the amount of plastic.

Thornton’s reduced their packaging in 2018 and Nestle have removed all plastic from their Easter eggs, saving more than 700 tonnes of plastic waste and by making the boxes more compact they can fit more eggs per lorry, saving 48,000 road miles.

But there are still plenty of tempting Easter treats to catch you out. A recent study by Uswitch found that Nestle Easter eggs produce the highest amount of CO2 per egg, closely followed by Cadbury’s.

Here are our top tips to help you enjoy a guilt-free Easter:

Choose eggs in cardboard boxes or simple foil wrap. Avoid anything with a plastic window or box.

What’s in the box with the big egg? It’s all fine and well choosing an egg in a cardboard box, but you could still be buying needless plastic if the little bars or chocolates you also get with your egg are in plastic packets. Again, look for your extra goodies to be wrapped in foil or paper.

Bags of smaller treats can be a real minefield. Many come in plastic bags or netting, with each individual treat inside also wrapped in plastic. Stay well clear of these! Aim for treats that are wrapped in foil or not individually wrapped. Ideally in a paper bag or card box. The chocolate eggs in a traditional egg box are a great plastic free choice.

Keep the cardboard clean while you enjoy your goodies. Use the foil as a plate or have your Easter feast from your finest china. Whatever you eat your chocolate from, make sure your cardboard and foil are clean when you go to recycle them. Wash off any bits of chocolate that may have melted on to the foil. Scrunch all your foil into a nice big ball and put it in your recycling bin along with your flattened cardboard boxes.

Great job! You successfully enjoyed Easter without adding to the global plastic crisis.

You can also help look after the planet by choosing chocolate that is better for people and the planet. There are all sorts of labels to help guide you.

Here are a few certifications to look for: Fair Trade, organic, palm oil free or sustainable palm oil.

There are lots of ethically-minded and more environmentally friendly chocolate companies around, and more are appearing every day as demand is soaring.

Here are just a few brands you can be fairly certain are doing their best: Divine, Montezuma’s, Ombar, Seed and Bean, Chocolate and Love, Buttermilk (rated best in the Uswitch carbon emissions study).

Instead of comforting yourself with the promise to recycle all that plastic, choose plastic-free and planet-friendly Easter eggs instead.

There are plenty of eco-friendly Easter eggs out there and they often contain much nicer chocolate too. There are vegan, dairy-free, and low sugar options, so something for everyone.

This Easter take the focus off wowing your family with a hollow box of plastic. Instead create lasting memories with your loved ones during these difficult times.

Decorate real eggs, enjoy an egg hunt, and savour delicious, Fair Trade, organic chocolate from a simple cardboard box that you can squash flat and 100 per cent recycle.

Follow our Facebook page @GRABbmlp for all sorts of waste free tips, fun activities and marine facts.