First Highland Games of the season cancelled
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Gourock Highland Games, traditionally the first pipe band and Highland dance competition of the season, has been called off for the second successive year due to the pandemic.
The organisers at Inverclyde Council are, however, examining options for a possible reschedule for later in the year, subject to Covid restrictions.
The 65th Gourock Highland Games were scheduled to take place at Battery Park on the banks of the Clyde on Sunday May 9.
Provost Martin Brennan, a former games chieftain, said: ‘The event is of great local and national importance with it being the traditional start of the Scottish season. There’s always an international interest too, especially with the overseas competitors who travel to Inverclyde to take part and many visitors making the games a part of their holiday to Scotland.
‘It’s deeply disappointing that the games have been cancelled but staying healthy and saving lives remains the priority as we navigate our way out of the pandemic.’
Sharon Smith, contents secretary for the Glasgow and West of Scotland branch of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association (RSPBA) said: ‘The branch is equally disappointed with the cancellation but will be working with Inverclyde Council to hopefully reschedule later in the year, subject to guidance from the Scottish Government.’
Gourock has been well attended in the past by pipe bands in preparation for the British Pipe Band Championships in Paisley later in May – but this event, along with the UK championships in Northern Ireland, have also fallen victim to Covid restrictions for the second year running.