Dog attack Bill hailed as ‘a big step forward’
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Dog owners who allow their pets to chase and attack livestock now face fines of up to £40,000 – and could be locked up.
Farming union NFU Scotland welcomed the Scottish Parliament’s decision to pass the landmark Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Bill and paid tribute to South of Scotland MSP Emma Harper for her hard work over four years in driving through this ‘hugely important piece of legislation’.
The new Bill significantly increase the powers of investigation and penalties to tackle the ongoing blight of dog attacks on livestock and dog fouling – two of the biggest issues faced by farmers, crofters and landowners through irresponsible dog owners.
Under the legislation, penalties can extend from imprisonment for a term not exceeding 12 months to a fine not exceeding £40,000 – or both.
The union also praised cross-party support afforded to the bill by all MSPs which successfully saw it reach stage three approval on March 24 ahead of the Scottish Parliament going into recess for the Scottish elections in May.
NFU Scotland President Martin Kennedy said: ‘With dog attacks on livestock occurring daily, and irresponsible dog ownership persisting, I thank Emma Harper MSP for her tireless efforts in bringing forward this landmark Bill to address this.
‘As someone who has seen several dog attacks on my sheep in the past, the pain and suffering of animals is dreadful to see.
‘The cost to livestock owners is often high, both financially and emotionally, and such attacks are easily avoidable by dog owners acting responsibly around livestock.
‘Once brought into legislation later this year, enforcement is key.
‘The stronger penalties must act as a better deterrent; and when paired with the investigative powers granted by the Bill, the number of prosecutions of those dog owners responsible for allowing livestock attacks to happen must increase. With the issue continuing to blight the countryside, this will be a significant step forward.
‘This bill sends out a crystal-clear message on this matter. NFUS has spent considerable time, effort and resource on this blight over many years.
‘Efforts have been focused on awareness raising amongst dog owners of their responsibilities, raising awareness amongst livestock keepers of their rights and lobbying local authorities and Police Scotland to use control mechanisms available to them.
‘It was clear that there was a need for legislation, stronger penalties and appropriate compensation to hammer home the responsibility and liability of dog owners who do not exercise their pets responsibly on agricultural land.
‘This bill is a big step forward.’