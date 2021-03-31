Approaching two thirds vaccinated in Argyll and Bute

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

An estimated 60 per cent of the population of Argyll and Bute had received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine by March 23, a report has revealed.

More than 44,000 people in the area had been vaccinated by that date, while people aged 18 to 49 and not in the vulnerable category are expected to begin getting their jabs at the end of April.

The Covid-19 update report went before the integration joint board (IJB) of the Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) at its virtual meeting on Wednesday March 31.

Associate director of public health Dr Nicola Schinaia said in the report: ‘Vaccinations across Argyll and Bute commenced in December with all care home staff and residents vaccinated.

‘Front line health and social care staff as well as care at home staff are currently being vaccinated. GP practices are now receiving vaccines for the over 80s group and progress is being made. The delivery of such an extensive vaccination programme should not be underrated.

‘It is reported that 44,069 people in Argyll and Bute (an estimated 60 per cent of the population) have had a first dose up to March 22, updated March 23. Uptake is be expected to be relatively high in Argyll and Bute due to the high proportion of the population in older age groups, which have been prioritised for vaccination.

‘Vaccinations continue to progress well led by GPs for the public. Currently age groups 55 to 59 and 50 to 54 are receiving first doses. Most of our practices plan to continue with the 18 to 49s due to commence at end of April.

‘Care home clients, staff and frontline HSCP staff are currently receiving their second doses.’

A table in the report, based on information from Public Health Scotland, shows that Covid-19 cases have been very limited in Argyll and Bute in recent weeks.

In the past two weeks on record, no part of the area had more than two cases, apart from four in Helensburgh North in the seven days before Saturday, March 20.

As of Thursday, March 25, Public Health Scotland’s online portal showed that there had been six cases in Argyll and Bute in the seven days up to Monday, March 22.

This amounts to seven cases per 100,000 of the population – the third lowest for a council area in Scotland behind only the Orkney Islands (4.5) and Scottish Borders (3.5).