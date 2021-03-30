Council decides how to spend extra roads cash
A number of road repair projects around Argyll and Bute will be carried out thanks to an extra £2.61 million added to the roads reconstruction programme at last month’s budget.
The total value of works planned for 2021/22 is £10m, as reported to the Environment, Development and Infrastructure Committee earlier this month. Council members will review the full, updated, programme at the committee’s next meeting in June.
The 2021/22 roads reconstruction programme includes schemes which are carried over from the current financial year. Covid, and the restrictions imposed on constructions works, meant no surface dressing was carried out in this financial year. Significant preparatory work was, however, undertaken.
The roads reconstruction programme aims to arrest the rate of decline and provide an overall improvement in condition. The success of this approach has been demonstrated in recent years through independent evaluation, as outlined in the Annual Status and Options Report.
Councillor Rory Colville, policy lead for roads and infrastructure services, said: ‘This is a significant investment and recognises the vital role that transport and travel will play in Argyll and Bute’s post-Covid recovery.’
The overall budget is divided on the basis of the surface area of the road network within each council area.
In line with this, projects in the Mid Argyll and Tarbert area will benefit to the tune of £270,000 from the additional cash, for road improvements around Kilmartin, in Furnace village and at Glenralloch, Tarbert.
PIC:
Councillor Rory Colville. no_a31rorycolville01