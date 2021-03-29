Police issue appeal for help to trace Tighnabruaich woman
A police appeal has been issued to trace a Tighnabruaich woman who was last seen in mid March.
Kathleen Symons, aged 34, is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, with black hair. She was last seen in the Tighnabruaich area of Cowal on Tuesday March 16, 2021.
Police Inspector Simon Shanks of Argyll and West Dunbartonshire Division said: ‘Enquires are ongoing but we are now seeking the assistance of the public to help us locate Kathleen.
‘We believe Kathleen may have travelled to England by car. I would ask anyone with information, or who has seen Kathleen since this time, to contact the police.
‘I would also like to appeal to Kathleen directly to attend at a local police station or to contact one of her friends or family so that we can ensure she is safe and well.
‘Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 4253 of March 27.’