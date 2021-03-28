Police report – March 26, 2021
Perverting the course of justice
At about 10.30am on Friday March 18 at Garval Road, Tarbert, a man aged 34 was arrested for allegedly attempting to pervert the course of justice. On checking his details it was found there was a warrant outstanding for his arrest. Police charged the man who was held for court and a report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Motoring offences
Police stopped a motor vehicle at around 8.15pm on Thursday March 18 near the A83, Tarbert. The driver, a 35-year-old man was charged with using the vehicle without a valid MOT test certificate, a tyre below the legal limit, insufficient levels of washer fluid and with a headlight and brake light not in working order. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.
Sheep killed
A dog is believed to have attacked a sheep, which later died, in a field near Kilberry Road, Tarbert at about 4pm on Friday March 19.
Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Theft of quad bikes
Between Wednesday March 17 and Thursday March 18 in the Campbeltown area, three quad bikes were stolen and later recovered by police. Several men have now been traced and enquiries continue.
Dangerous driving
At around 10.50am on Friday March 19 on the A816 south of Kilninver, an 18-ton lorry with a white cab was reported as being driven in a dangerous manner while carrying out an overtake manoeuvre, causing a white Renault Megan car to take evasive action and drive into a ditch.
Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.