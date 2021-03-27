Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – March 26, 2021
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Listening
After 14 years of spending eye-watering sums of taxpayers’ money on ‘mitigation’ – the cheapest option (ironically) in an earlier Jacob’s report – the Scottish Government has selected the Glen Croe corridor.
If politicians had listened when they were repeatedly told by local people about the dangers and economic importance of this route years ago, the public purse could have saved money and we would have a permanent solution by now.
In truth, the Glen Croe corridor seemed the only realistic suggestion of the 11 ‘options’ announced in the autumn – with the others seemingly red herrings. The reasons for their inclusion remain a mystery.
While the decision on a corridor is welcome, it means little without a final route selection with a timeframe. We trust this will continue to be treated as a political priority beyond May’s election.
Unprecedented
On a chilly day up at Mid Argyll Hospital, staff reflected on the year of Covid. We owe Argyll and Bute health and care workers a huge debt of gratitude for looking after us in an unprecedented time.
The piping by Charles was excellent, with Martin Gillespie’s very appropriate tune adding something special.