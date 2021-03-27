A welcome football return for primary pupils
Youth football training is back in Lochgilphead.
After recent Scottish Government relaxation of Covid-19 rules around outdoor exercise and organised sports, the first sessions for primary one to seven took place on Friday March 19, proving hugely popular with youngsters deprived of the game for so long.
Year group training will take place from Monday to Thursday, with coaches contacting their classes directly.
For the individual Lochgilphead Red Star youth teams, the 2011s/under-10s kicked off their training on Wednesday March 17.
The girls and, separately, the 2004s/under-17s started on Monday March 22, while the 2007s/under-14s got going on Tuesday March 23.
Covid-19 guidelines and contact tracing are in place and all players, parents and carers are asked to follow the rules, socially distance from each other and support the volunteer coaches.
Lochgilphead Red Star Youth Football Club chairman Stuart Green said: ‘It’s been a long lockdown winter for everyone, so we are delighted to get back to training.
‘Sessions will be Covid-19 compliant but fun and full of movement.
‘I would like to thank everyone for continuing to support us through lockdown with monthly subscriptions.
‘We hope to have the secondary school age players back as soon as possible and we will keep everyone updated on the evolving guidelines, so look out for further announcements through the usual channels.’