New members sought for Loch Awe rowing club
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
At Loch Awe Coastal Rowing Club (LACRC), the call has also gone out for new members to join the crew.
Club president Gordon Leverett said lockdown meant the club had been out of the water for a year now but was looking forward to picking up the oars again.
‘We’re rebuilding the club with a recruitment drive. We’ve got about 20 members and want more. A lot of us are over 50 – I’m 74!
‘Because we’re in a low-density area it’s not so easy to attract new people but we have got some new residents so here’s hoping they might be interested.
‘Though it is still too soon to know when we will at last be able to resume rowing hopefully it will be by early summer even if some precautionary measures are still required,’ he added.
LACRC formed less than three years ago and already has two St Ayles skiffs of its own.
Mr Leverett said: ‘Michelle Kelso the manager of the nearby Taychreggan Hotel at Kilchrenan, has generously made the hotel’s excellent facilities available to the club and so it will now become our usual operating place.
‘However, we urgently need more people of all ages to join the club not just to row, non-rowers are also welcome, but to come together socially and make new friends and enjoy
shared experiences.
‘Until we know precisely when we can resume rowing there is no charge for joining now.’
Visit lochawecrc.co.uk, call Mr Leverett on 0186683345 or email gordonleveratt@uwclub.net if interested.
PIC: The official launch of Cruachan, Loch Awe Coastal Rowling Club’s second skiff to take to the water. Picture by Mick Atkins. NO_T36-lochaweswim03-Cruachanlaunch.jpg