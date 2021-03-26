Landslide protection makes progress in weather window
While strategic decisions are being made on the long-term future of the route serving Argyll via the Rest and be Thankful – more elsewhere in this edition – work goes on to build temporary mitigation measures against landslides.
A break from wind, rain and snow in recent weeks has allowed contractors to finish an extension of the roadside debris fence on the A83, continue building a new catch pit beside the trunk road and make repairs to hillside debris fences damaged by recent landslides.
Rock being excavated from the catch pit is being taken to the A83 at Glen Kinglas, around a mile from the Rest, where it being used to form bunds to protect against landslides in this location.
Hillside monitoring and inspection continues to help ensure traffic safety and the old military road remains on stand by during the daytime as an alternative route through Glen Croe should hillside conditions deteriorate.
Eddie Ross of BEAR Scotland said: ‘Better weather has allowed us to continually operate the A83 during daylight hours since March 3 with no reported issues.
‘With daylight increasing as we move into spring, the daily use of the A83 has been extended to 6.30pm. Safety, however, remains our top priority which is why traffic continues to be diverted via the old military road during the hours of darkness.
‘Careful monitoring of the hillside and forecast weather continues to take place so that we are aware of any changes in conditions that could impact the area, ensuring we are protecting road users at all times.’
Look out for changes to the operating times of the old military road and A83 as the clocks change this weekend.
PICS:
Work continues on a new catch pit beside the A83. no_a13Rest01_catchpit
A temporary debris fence erected on the A83 carriageway. no_a13Rest02
Two hillside debris fences which retained 3,600 tonnes of material in October are being repaired. no_a13Rest04