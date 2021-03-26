Argyll reflects on a year like no other
Staff at Mid Argyll Hospital were among thousands across the country who took a little time to remember on the first anniversary of coronavirus lockdown on March 23.
As part of the the National Day of Reflection, healthcare staff took a moment to look back on a year like no other, before observing a minute’s silence at midday.
As a chill wind blew over Lochgilphead, piper Charles Ferguson added to the poignancy of the occasion with a selection of tunes, finishing with ‘Everyday Heroes’, written by Skerryvore’s Martin Gillespie in the depths of the pandemic.
Argyll and Bute Council lit up buildings as staff joined the minute’s silence as a mark of respect.
Councillor David Kinniburgh, Argyll and Bute Council provost, said: ‘The words “unprecedented times” have been used so often, but it barely covers the enormity or the toll the pandemic has taken on our lives.
‘We have lost friends and family, our children have been at home, businesses have closed and jobs affected.
‘My thoughts are with those who have lost someone in the last year, both Covid and non-Covid related.
‘It’s particularly challenging in these circumstances when the support you would normally rely on from friends and family may not be available under current restrictions.
‘My hope is that we are able to take some positives from the year. The pandemic has brought people together to help the most vulnerable.
‘I would like to pay tribute to everyone who has played a part in keeping Argyll and Bute going.
‘From healthcare workers to shop workers, teachers to community groups, delivery drivers, our own council staff and the scientists who are developing vaccines. The list is endless but the commitment and hard work is so appreciated and continues to be vital to us all.
‘We still all have our part to play in keeping the infection rate down, but with the vaccination programme fully underway, brighter times are coming.
‘I want to thank everyone for the colossal effort so far. Being kind and making a difference is what makes Argyll and Bute such a fantastic place.’