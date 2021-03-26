Argyll charity body reveals new chief
A group representing charities across the region has announced the appointment of a new chief executive.
As he revealed the appointment of 51-year-old Takki Sulaiman, Peter McDill, chairman of trustees at Argyll and Bute Third Sector Interface (TSI), said: ‘Takki is a local man who demonstrated to the board a strong understanding of both Argyll and Bute and of the third sector.
‘Since 2015 he has served as a trustee of the Friends of St Conan’s Kirk in Lochawe, and since 2018 he has been a trustee with the UK-wide domestic violence prevention and training charity, SafeLives.
‘Takki has a strong track record in partnership working, most recently in a local authority setting where he successfully steered a new approach to working with the voluntary sector through co-production – ensuring the expertise, vision and values of the third sector were at the heart of commissioning local services.
‘The board of the TSI is confident that Takki is the right person to lead Argyll and Bute TSI in the next phase of its development.’
Argyll and Bute TSI is funded by the Scottish Government to be a central source of knowledge about the third sector locally, ensuring a strong third sector voice at a strategic level within local and national planning structures and offering leadership, vision and co-ordination to the third sector to better respond to Argyll and Bute’s priorities.
Mr Sulaiman said: ‘We moved as a family to Argyll in 2015, but I commuted to work in Aberdeen and then to Greenwich in London. It is a real honour to be given the opportunity to work with such a dynamic network where I live, and now work.
‘I am fully committed to building upon the strong foundation put in place at the TSI over the past three years.’
He worked for the English family court service before serving three local authorities as a chief officer.
In Greenwich he steered a new approach to working with the voluntary sector through co-production, was responsible for tourism, culture and heritage and involved with the development of Woolwich Works, a new £41m Creative District.
Latterly he led the multi-agency task group for Greenwich’s Community Hub response to Covid-19.
For Aberdeen City Council he was responsible for working with stakeholders to deliver the new City Centre Masterplan, the City Region Deal and a new events and culture strategy – Aberdeen365.
From 1998 to 2006 he was a councillor in Haringey, London and became lead member for social services.