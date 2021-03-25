Pool lift-off as hub fundraising begins
MacLeod Construction Ltd has made a start on site and the first of the capital grant money has been drawn down. The Mid Argyll Community Pool (MACPool) redevelopment is underway.
MACPool staff will still be busy during the construction period. Key staff members will be embarking on a series of training courses to ensure that all is ready for the launch of the MACPool Activity Hub in the autumn, when new soft play and family café facilities will open.
In the meantime, the very popular Paths for All health walks will restart as soon as lockdown regulations permit and MACPool will be recruiting new volunteer walk leaders to increase the range of walks on offer.
MACPool manager Fiona MacAlpine said: ‘All of us at MACPool would like to thank the community for its continued support over the years and look forward to welcoming you all to the new, improved MACPool Activity Hub later this year.’
While all the money for the capital build has been secured, around £100,000 is still needed towards the fit-out of the new hub.
The community fundraising team has already reached out to Mid Argyll businesses for sponsorship of various items and is delighted with the response to date.
Now individual donors and groups get their chance to contribute as fundraising initiative ‘Sponsor Our Seascape’ goes live.
All donations of £50 or over will earn a dedication on an artistic installation, with a choice of creatures from scallops to whales to choose from.
Visit the MACPool website or Facebook page for more details.
The MACPool Redevelopment Project is funded by the National Lottery Community Fund, Scottish Government Regeneration Capital Grant Fund – Argyll and Bute Council, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, Sport Scotland, The Robertson Trust, Foundation Scotland – Ventient A’Chruach Community Fund, EB Scotland, CRF Hydro, Co-op Local Community Fund and local fundraising.