Lochgilphead welcomes Father Henry
Lochgilphead has a new Catholic priest after Father Ronald Campbell moved earlier this month to his new charge on the Isle of Skye.
Bishop Brian McGee has now appointed Father Henry Jan Nkop as administrator of St Margaret’s parish.
A native of Nigeria, Father Henry has been in Britain for three years, having travelled around England and Wales.
He is currently in post in Lochgilphead but was self-isolating as a precaution until March 27. He will begin his pastoral duties in time for Palm Sunday and Easter services.
Pre-registration is required for all services in St Margaret’s and details are on the parish website.
Before he left for Portree, Father Ronald told parishioners: ‘I’m sorry that given the present restrictions I cannot say a proper goodbye at this time but, rest assured, when things are better and public worship has resumed, I’ll arrange a visit. And, of course, if you are ever in Portree please do call in.
‘I know you will all make Father Henry very welcome.’