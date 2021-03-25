Be prepared for ticks in the outdoors
Daffodils are starting to bloom, the birds are singing – but less welcome signs of spring are also stirring.
They can appear at any time of year, but ticks love warmer weather.
This year’s Tick Bite Prevention Week, from March 22 – 28, aims to raise awareness of the small bloodsucking parasites, which can carry a number of diseases that can be transmitted to pets and humans, such as Lyme disease.
Tick facts
- Ticks are active and looking for something to feed on (humans and pets) as soon as the temperature hits four degrees Celsius.
- They can transmit Lyme disease and other serious illnesses.
- Ticks can be tiny – too small to see – and can look like a skin lump on your pet’s body.
- They live in wooded areas, tall grass, bushes, or leaves.
The Mountaineering Scotland website contains plenty of useful information on the tiny pests, including useful tips for avoiding ticks.
The website recommends avoiding walking through long grass and areas of thick foliage and keeping to paths and tracks; wearing long sleeves, tucking trousers into socks or wearing gaiters and choosing thickly woven fabric; spraying insect repellent on clothing and socks; wearing light-coloured clothing so you can see dark ticks and remove them – inspecting clothing often to remove the ticks; and checking yourself, children and pets for ticks when you get home, especially hairline, navel, groin, armpits, between toes, behind the ears and knees.
The most reliable method of removing a tick without leaving any remnants in your skin is to purchase a tick hook. Don’t use a lighted cigarette or match or essential oils to encourage the tick to fall off and don’t squeeze the tick (especially one that is engorged with blood) as this will inject the fluid in the tick back into your body.
Lyme disease can be difficult to diagnose as it can exhibit different symptoms in different people and some of the symptoms are similar to other infections and illnesses.
A common sign of Lyme disease is a distinctive bullseye rash that may appear – though not always – around the area of the bite. As infection spreads several rashes can appear at different sites on the body.
Other symptoms include fatigue, fever, headaches, stiff neck and body aches – similar to flu. These symptoms may be persistent or may occur intermittently.
If you experience any of these symptoms, see your GP immediately and mention your concerns about Lyme disease.