Announcements – 26th March, 2021

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time

In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free .

At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.

GOLDEN WEDDING

RHODICK – JAMIESON – At Burntisland Registry Office on March 27, 1971, George Alexander (Geordie) to Elizabeth Margaret (Betty).

DIAMOND WEDDING

MACCUAIG – ROBERTS – Gilbert to Llana on March 31, 1961 at Kilmichael Glassary Church by Rev. Henderson.

DEATHS

CAMERON – Suddenly after a short illness fought bravely and with dignity, with her family by her side, at the Mid Argyll Hospital Lochgilphead on March 20, 2021, Catherine (Cathie) Cameron née Simpson, in her 77th year, of 3 Dochas Place, Lochgilphead. Much loved and loving Mother of Joyce; former wife of Ronnie Cameron (Joiner). Adored Nanny of Scott and Lewis, much respected mother-in-law of Kenny, and a dear sister of Sadie and the late Ken and Ena. Dearly loved aunt, cousin and sister-in-law to the extended family. A private family funeral service will be held at Cardross Crematorium. For those wishing to pay their respects, the funeral cortege will leave from Lochgilphead Parish Church on Tuesday, March 30 at 11.30am, travelling down Argyll Street, along Union Street, passing through Furnace at approx. 11.45-11.50am and Inveraray 12-12.10pm. Please observe social distancing. Donations can be made in memory of Cathie to the Macmillan Day Unit, Mid Argyll Hospital directly or via Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors.

FORSTER – Peacefully at home, Machrimore Mill Cottage, Southend, on March 20, 2021, John McWilliam Forster, in his 72nd year, dearly beloved husband of Janet Anderson, much loved dad of Aileen and Iain, father-in-law of William and a loving grampa of Ryan and Finn. Funeral Service Private in line with current government guidelines. John’s funeral will take place on Friday, March 26. The cortege will leave John’s office in Burnside Street at 12 noon, we will travel up Longrow, Aqualibrium Avenue round The Cross and up Main Street on our way to the family home. We will leave the family home at 1.00pm after a short prayer, travelling through Southend Village on our way to Keil Cemetery. Anyone wishing to pay their last respects to John may do so along our route. Please remember to observe social distancing. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Kidney Dialysis Support Group https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/JohnForster KintyreDialysisSupport? utm_term=dAQGdmaQV

IRVING – James Irving passed away on March 17, 2021. Loving husband of Margaret Irving, father of Jamie, Colin and Billy and loving grampa to his seven grandchildren.

PETERS – Peacefully at home High Peninver Farm, Campbeltown, after a brave battle, on March 23, 2021, Claire Rosalind Peters, in her 52nd year, loving partner of Jamie Maclean, much loved daughter of Charlie and the late Rosalind, step daughter of Rhoda, loving sister of Craig, Katy, Kerry and Leanne and a beloved aunt of Scott. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines. Claire will have one last trip home to High Peninver Farm on Saturday, March 27 at 11.00 am. The cortege will leave the Highland Parish Church travelling along the Dual Carriageway past the Cross, up Main Street onto Longrow passing Tesco’s in Lochend Street and onto Peninver via High Street. Anyone wishing to pay their last respects to Claire may do so along our route. Please remember to observe social distancing. Claire’s cremation will take place in Cardross Crematorium on Monday, March 29. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Marie Curie Great Daffodil Appeal https://www.mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil/donate

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

MACKINNON – Meg, Alison, Ishbel, Donald and families would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their many kind expressions of sympathy, phone calls, cards, flowers and other thoughtful gestures following the sad loss of Donald. Special thanks to all of the Carr Gomm and Council carers who looked after him so compassionately over the last few years, to Dochas for their support, to the district nurses and staff at Tarbert Medical Practice and to staff at Glenaray Ward, Mid Argyll Hospital, for their professionalism and kindness. Also, to Lyn Peden for a lovely service, to Stan Lupton and team for dealing with the funeral arrangements so professionally and personally, to John Hunt for going the extra mile with our choice of music and to Keli McDougall for such beautiful flowers. We would also like to thank everyone who paid their respects to Donald on his journey to Achnabreac Cemetery, it meant a great deal to see you all and Donald would have been delighted.

IN MEMORIAMS

MCEACHRAN – Gary, March 30, 2017.

Close to our hearts you will always stay

Loved and remembered every day

– Mum, Dad, Ross, Beth, Christopher and Alyssa xx

ROBERTSON – In loving memory of my daughter Mhairi, who died March 26, 2019.

Sorely missed and remembered every day.

– Dad, Maggie, David and Jack.

TAYLOR – In loving memory of my dear friend Euphie, died March 24, 2020.

You left us quietly,

Your thoughts unknown,

You left us memories,

We are proud to own.

– Best friend Mhairi.