26 miles or bust – Boobettes take Kiltwalk challenge
And she’s off again – Yvie Young, that is.
A keen fundraiser for good causes, Lochgilphead nurse Yvie and pals Margaret Maclean, Shona Young, Muriel Mackenzie, Carol Ross, Babs Todd and Mary MacNeill -collectively known as The Boobettes – are taking on the Virtual Kiltwalk, walking 26 miles over two days to raise funds for the Rainbow Valley charity.
Kiltwalkers can raise funds for a Scottish charity of their choice and, thanks to the generosity of Sir Tom Hunter and The Hunter Foundation, all funds raised are topped up by 50 per cent. Every penny raised goes directly to the charity.
Rainbow Valley is inspired by Lochgilphead woman Johanna MacVicar, who passed away in 2005 following a lengthy battle with leukaemia.
She believed that diet, stress, exercise and complementary therapies all influenced her health and had a significant role in controlling her condition.
Since its inception in 2012, Rainbow Valley has been delivering Johanna’s vision through free residential courses and provision of information.
The charity’s aim is to provide people of all ages, living with or affected by cancer, with the knowledge and opportunity to prevent and manage the impact of cancer and improve their long-term quality of life.
Yvie, herself a breast cancer survivor, was a friend of Johanna’s and has been a passionate supporter and fundraiser for Rainbow Valley since the beginning.
With the ongoing restrictions due to Covid-19, this year’s virtual Kiltwalk event will take place from Friday April 23 to Sunday April 25.
Kiltwalkers are invited to don a bit of tartan and complete any socially distanced challenge they wish, from walking, running, cycling, hopping, skipping or jumping on a trampoline, to raise funds for the charity of their choice.
Yvie said: ‘My friends, as usual, just go along with all the things I come up with to support the charities that have supported me – they don’t get an option!’
Look out for the Boobettes, suitably dressed for the occasion, as they take on the challenge.
And you can ‘support’ the Boobettes by visiting the Just Giving website and searching ‘Kiltwalk Yvie Young‘.
‘I know this is a tough time for people financially,’ said Yvie, ‘so any donation is so much appreciated.’