Seafood festival cancelled, but hope for music
Organisers of Tarbert Seafood Festival have taken the difficult decision to cancel this year’s festival in light of ongoing Covid-19 restrictions around mass gatherings.
Tarbert Seafood Festinal 2021 was due to have been held over two days from July 3.
While this news will disappoint the hundreds of people who flock to Tarbert for this popular, family-friendly weekend, the news is not all bad as organisers are confident this year’s Tarbert Music Festival will go ahead as planned from September 17 – 20.
John Hardie of Tarbert Enterprise Company said: ‘While the recent announcement from the Scottish Government on the roadmap out of lockdown, together with the fantastic work being done by the NHS with their vaccine roll-out is encouraging, unfortunately it wasn’t enough to allow us to hold this year’s seafood festival safely.
‘Even if we are in tier zero, as is hoped, by the end of June, restrictions on numbers of people attending mass gatherings will still apply. The festival is one of Scotland’s friendliest festivals with friends meeting up, milling around our many stalls and enjoying a drink in the sun while listening to live music, not to mention sampling some of the best seafood in the country. This atmosphere is not something we could compromise for 2021, but the 2022 Tarbert Seafood Festival will certainly be an event worth waiting for!’
He added: ‘We very much look forward to meeting friends, old and new in September for this year’s music festival. It’ll be good for Tarbert to get back to doing what it does best – entertaining.’
Next year’s Tarbert Seafood Festival is due to be held over the weekend of July 2 and 3 2022.
Flashback to 2019 – Tarbert looks forward to welcoming back visitors to its friendly seafood festival for 2022. 06_a28TarSeafoodFest03