Police report – March 19, 2021
Failed to stop after collision
Between 10.20am and 3.30pm on Tuesday March 9 on Lorne Street, Lochgilphead an unknown vehicle collided with a black Audi A6 car. The vehicle failed to stop at the scene. Police are investigating the incident and appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Also in Lochgilphead, an unknown vehicle collided with a grey Audi TT, causing damage to the passenger side, at Argyll Court, between 4pm on Friday March 12 and 3pm on Saturday March 13.
Police are investigating the above incidents and appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Theft by shoplifting
A 46-year-old woman was issued with a recorded police warning after she allegedly stole some alcohol from Lochgilphead Co-op at around 7pm on Wednesday March 10. Police traced the woman a short time later.
Traffic cones removed
Between 6.20am and 6.30am on Thursday March 11 at Union Street, Lochgilphead, 15 yellow ‘No Parking’ road cones are alleged to have been taken. Police are investigating, and appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Speeding on A83
On Saturday March 13 at about 6.20pm, police stopped a motorist for allegedly exceeding the speed limit on the A83 at Lochgilphead. The driver, a man aged 56, was cautioned and charged and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.
Failed drug test
About 1pm on Saturday March 13 at Main Street, Inveraray, police officers stopped a motorist. The driver, a 33-year-old man, was arrested for allegedly failing a roadside drug test. A blood sample later was taken for analysis.
Theft and vandalism
Between September 2020 and March 2021, on land at McDonald’s Camus near Loch Awe by the A819 Inveraray-Dalmally road, a caravan was broken into and items were stolen and damaged. Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Abusive behaviour
A 53-year-old man allegedly behaved in an abusive manner at about 3.30pm on Saturday March 6, at the Co-op on Main Street, Bowmore. He was later traced by police, cautioned and charged. A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.