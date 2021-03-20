News from the districts – March 19, 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Argyll and Bute

Design your own face mask

Prizes are up for grabs in a new competition to design a face mask.

Healthcare provider Medicspot has launched the scheme to promote mask wearing, challenging primary school pupils across Argyll to put their creative skills to the test and design their own mask.

The Medicspot Face Mask Challenge is open to all children aged five–14 at primary and secondary schools. All they need to do is print out the face mask template from the Medicspot website and let their creativity flow.

The winning entry, judged by CBBC presenter and YouTube star Joe Tasker, will win £500 for their primary school to spend on supplies as well as 30 face masks featuring their spectacular design to share with their classmates.

Another 20 winners will also win a face mask featuring their design, with four in each of the five age categories – five and six; seven and eight; nine and 10; 11 and 12; and ages 13 and 14.

Face masks featuring all the winning designs will be made available to purchase online – with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to NHS Charities Together.

Children have until the end of May to get their entries in. Visit www.medicspot.co.uk/mask to download the mask template and enter.

Calling Argyll communities

Towns and villages all over Argyll are being encouraged to adopt their telephone boxes.

BT this week revealed that nearly 600 of the iconic red phone boxes across Scotland are up for grabs, with 67 in Argyll and Bute.

Since 2008, 482 phone boxes across the country have been taken on by communities for just £1 each through BT’s Adopt a Kiosk programme.

Redundant phone boxes have been transformed into everything from a home for defibrillator units and mini history museums to art galleries and book exchanges.

BT will also consider adoption requests to house defibrillators in modern glass phone boxes, a potentially life-saving conversion.

For further details on adopting a phone box, visit www.bt.com/adopt where application forms and information can be found.

Firth of Clyde

A royal visitor

The Royal Navy’s Fleet Flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth arrived in the Firth of Clyde on March 15 ahead of her first operational deployment.

The 65,000-tonne aircraft carrier spent the previous two weeks at sea testing and trialling her latest equipment, before berthing at the new Northern Ammunition Jetty at Glen Mallan on Loch Long to take on operational stores.

HMS Queen Elizabeth is the first of the Royal Navy’s fleet to visit the new £64m facility, built by the Defence Infrastructure Organisation.

Operated by Defence Equipment and Support through Defence Munitions, the Northern Ammunition Jetty is specifically designed to support the surface fleet, allowing them to continue entering and berthing at Glen Mallan.

The ship’s commanding officer, Captain Angus Essenhigh, said: ‘HMS Queen Elizabeth embodies the best of British engineering and craftsmanship, including Scottish shipbuilding, and it is a privilege to return to her birthplace of Scotland.’

HMS Queen Elizabeth is due to sail for Portsmouth at the end of the month, and will deploy to the Mediterranean, Indian Ocean and East Asia later this year, as part of the UK’s Carrier Strike Group.