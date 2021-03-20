Get into the golfing swing and feel better
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
The days are stretching and – all being well – there is the prospect of coronavirus restrictions perhaps being eased over the next few months.
Looking to better days ahead, Lochgilphead Golf Club is keen to encourage new members to sign up.
One of the recurring themes over the year since the pandemic arrived has been mental health under lockdown.
Lochgilphead Golf Club ladies’ match secretary Ele Hunter is keen to stress the head-clearing benefits of a round of golf; physical exercise widely accepted to be good for an individual’s mental wellbeing.
Ele said: ‘During these difficult times there is nothing better than getting out for a game of golf. Apart from the first lockdown, golf has been one of the permitted exercises.
‘It provides great exercise, usually good fun and a blether with your playing partner.’
She added: ‘We would also like folk to know that we have implemented a monthly standing order payment method this year.
‘This was done in recognition that some folk would like to join but are unable to lay out a large amount at the one time. Anyone interested can email the club on enquiry@lochgilphead-golf.com or message our Facebook page.’