Rachael runs the Bens for Himalayan adventure
Teenage Mid Argyll adventurer Rachael Johnstone is heading for the hills to earn support for a working trip to Nepal.
The 18-year-old St Andrew’s University biology student plans to join a Raleigh International expedition in August, along with young people from around the world, to help communities in the Himalayan nation.
Rachael, from Lochgair, explained why she wants to take part in the five-week Nepal programme: ‘Raleigh International is a youth-driven, sustainable development charity and I am inspired by its vision of sustainable living by controlling natural resources and protecting vulnerable environments.
‘I am looking forward to working with Raleigh to help provide community education and skills training in water sanitation and hygiene. So, following Raleigh’s motto of Action Not Excuses, I am trying to raise more than £2,590 before July towards Raleigh’s work.’
She continued: ‘To fundraise for my expedition this summer, I have challenged myself to run over at least 10 Munros in the Cairngorms in 24 hours. I hope my efforts will ensure Raleigh gets the support it deserves.
‘I will be training in the Arrochar Alps and have set the event at the moment for June in the hope of good weather.’
Rachael added: ‘All money raised goes towards Raleigh International and I will be funding my own costs.’
To allow the public to donate, Rachael has set up a Go Fund Me page, which can be found by visiting the Go Fund Me website and searching ‘Rachael’s Run for Raleigh‘.
‘It would be wonderful if people could have a look at the fundraiser to see all of the fabulous work Raleigh International does,’ Rachael continued, ‘and any support by sharing the fundraiser or making a donation would be awesome.
‘Any support you can provide would be really appreciated, and I will be documenting my journey, from training through to volunteering in Nepal, so you can see how I’m getting on.’