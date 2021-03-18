June target for competitive shinty return

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The Camanachd Association has revealed a provisional roadmap for returning to shinty, dependent upon continued progress in the battle against Covid-19.

The first step on this process began on March 12 when adults and youth players were able to start non-contact training, provided they have had their Covid-19 ‘readiness documentation’ verified by the Camanachd Association.

Another key priority is to assist clubs to safely return to training, and a Covid co-ordinator workshop, attended by 33 people, has been held.

From March 12, adults and youths could take part in outdoor non-contact shinty and organised group exercise in groups of up to 15 people, including coaches.

Physical distancing is to be maintained, and a club can run more than one session at a time as long as they are distinctly separate and have staggered start and finish times.

March 26 is the target date for all clubs to work towards Covid readiness documentation verification.

Clubs cannot undertake any kind of activity without these documents being verified by the Camanachd Association.

Contact shinty is anticipated to resume from April 26 as Scotland returns to a tiered Covid system, depending on circumstances around the pandemic.

Provided all is well, a provisional start date of June 5 has been set for the senior league and cup season to begin.

Further details will be released by the Camanachd Association competitions committee in due course.

No activity is permitted until a club has had its Covid readiness and risk assessment verified by the Camanachd Association.

As always, a club cannot train unless all participants are registered members of the Camanachd Association for insurance purposes.

Derek Keir, Camanachd Association CEO, said: ‘Since the start of the year we have been working behind the scenes to make sure that we were in a position to restart shinty as soon as the conditions allowed.

‘We are delighted to put forward this roadmap for a return of shinty provided Scotland continues to progress in its fight against the virus.

‘We recognise that this is just the first step in a journey, culminating on June 5 with that first competitive throw-up in 15 months, but we are excited by the positive response this news has already generated with our member clubs.

‘Non-contact training is the first step on this roadmap and in order to support our clubs taking this unfamiliar step, the Camanachd Association has developed a series of adjusted drills for non-contact shinty which are available on our website.

‘If any club wants support with their Covid readiness documentation or anything else to assist their return to shinty, please do not hesitate to get in touch with your regional development officer.’

All being well, shinty is aiming for a competitive return on June 5. Photo: Stephen Lawson. NO_T29_shinty4