Announcements – 19th March, 2021

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time

In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free .

At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.

BIRTHS

ANDERSON – Gary and Lynsey are delighted to announce the birth of Wynter Phoenix on March 10, 2021, a wee sister for India. Another grandchild for Brian and Janice, Zena and John and Archie.

WARDROP – MADGETT – On March 10, 2021 to Fallon and Mickey, a perfect baby boy, Harris Michael. First grandchild for Catherine and Ian.

DEATHS

MACARTHUR – On March 15, 2021, peacefully after a long illness, Helen Elizabeth MacArthur, née Wright, aged 79 years, beloved wife of Cameron and much loved mother of Craig and Donna. Sadly missed by all. A private funeral service owing to current restrictions, will take place at Glen Shira Cemetery. For those wishing to pay their respects, the cortege will leave from Inveraray Parish Church, on Tuesday, March 23 at 12 noon and proceed down Main Street on route to the Cemetery.

MACKINNON – On March 11, 2021, peacefully at Mid Argyll Hospital Lochgilphead, Donald MacKinnon in his 86th year, beloved husband of Meg and much loved father of Alison, Ishbel and Donald, a dearly loved brother of Mary and all the family, father-in-law of Jim and Carol, and dear grandpa and papa of Jim, Catherine, Mollie and Finlay. A private funeral service and interment was held at Achnabreac Cemetery, Lochgilphead, on March 18.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

CAMPBELL – Mary, Libby and David would like to express their heartfelt thanks to family, friends for cards, flowers and phone calls following the sad loss of our dear mum Catherine Campbell. Many thanks to Kenneth Blair and colleagues for their professional handling of the funeral arrangements during this pandemic. Thank you to all who came to pay their respects to mum on her final journey. Thank you also to carers who provided continuous care through these uncertain times, and community nurses who attended mum. Finally to Rev William Crossan for the service outside mum’s home and at graveside. Thank you all. We miss her xx

CAMPBELL – Christine, Shona, Kirsty, Colin and families would like to express their sincere thanks for the many kind expressions of sympathy following the recent sad loss of Colin. Special thanks to the Rev Rodger Crooks for his comforting service and to all family and friends who were able to attend the graveside service and to all who lined the route to Achnabreac Cemetery to pay their respects. Our thanks are extended to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for their caring and efficient arrangements and to Morna and Corrina for all the beautiful floral tributes, to Rod for the piping tribute and to Martin MacLean for sending the recording of his singing of Psalm 1. We would also like to sincerely thank the community care staff and district nursing staff for all their devoted care and kindness to Colin.

GALBRAITH – Davie, Jean and family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their many kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and phone calls following the sad passing of Lizzie. Thanks to Kenneth Blair and Co for their guidance and professionalism. The Rev Willie Crossan for his comforting service, and to everyone who paid their respects to Lizzie on her journey to Kilkerran cemetery.

IN MEMORIAMS

ELRICK – In loving memory of Yvonne, who sadly passed away on March 15, 2020.

Miss you always

– Margaret and Angus.

ELRICK – To our dear friend Yvonne,

Goodbyes are not forever,

Goodbyes are not the end,

They simply mean we’ll miss you,

Until we meet again.

– Love always, Morag, Gail and Janice.

JOHNSON – In loving memory of Gordon, who left us on March 19, 2020.

The tears in our eyes we can wipe away

The ache in our hearts will always stay.

– Mum and family at home and away.

KENNEDY – Joan. In loving memory of Joan, in this her centenary year, who passed away on March 20, 2017. Much loved mum, gran and great-gran.

– Sheena, Catherine, Alastair and William (her boys).

MACKINNON – In loving memory of Hector, died March 21, 2015.

Remembered fondly every day.

– Mary and family.

MCGEACHY – In loving memory of Margaret, died March 18, 2010.

I remember our shared hopes and dreams.

The laughter, tears, sorrow and joy.

But most of all, I remember your love.

Ae Fond Kiss.

– Leslie.