Lochgilphead sleep-out for homeless veterans
Thousands of people who served their country in the armed forces now find themselves homeless in the UK.
But a Lochgilphead police officer hopes to raise awareness of the issue and help ease the problem as he takes to the streets with his 10-year-old daughter to sleep under the stars.
For two nights in March, former Royal Engineer Stuart Charnock will sleep out on the streets of Lochgilphead to help ex-servicemen and women who find themselves homeless, with daughter Abby joining him for one night.
Stuart will be raising money for the RBLI (Royal British Legion Industries) – a charity which provides employability services to the disabled and disadvantaged in the armed forces community – as part of its ‘Great Tommy Sleep Out’ fundraiser.
The plan is for Stuart and Abby to sleep outside Lochgilphead court on Lochnell Street. To make it as realistic as possible they plan to sleep in sleeping bags only, though with Abby taking part they are hoping for a dry spell.
So far in March the weather hasn’t been in their favour but, undeterred and determined, they recently managed a practise sleep-out in their garden and hope to start the real thing on Friday March 19.
Stuart said: ‘Help is desperately needed for the estimated 6,000 veterans currently homeless across the UK. I’m raising money for the RBLI and your contribution will make an impact, whether you donate £5 or £500. Every little bit helps. Thank you for your support.’
To show support, visit Stuart’s Facebook page ‘Stu C’nock’ or there’s a sponsorship form in Lochgilphead police office. The main fundraising page can also be found on the RBLI website.